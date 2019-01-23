10 Takeaways from the IRF Trends Study

The Incentive Research Foundation has released its 2019 Trends Study, highlighting 10 key issues affecting organizations, their products and services, and the workforce in 2019. “The IRF 2019 Trends Study reports very positive trends for incentive travel, merchandise, and gift cards—and also highlights areas of concern,” said IRF President Melissa Van Dyke. “As economic and technological changes continue to accelerate, the IRF is tracking shifts in the industry and providing insights into how to anticipate and respond to these changes to gain a competitive edge.” To read the full IRF report, click here.