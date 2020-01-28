What Do Top Incentives Look Like?

For the winners of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence’s Crystal Awards, it’s nice to be recognized for the detailed, creative work of executing high-level incentive programs around the world. For the rest of us, the Crystals are a window into the quality of the ideas, venues, and effort it takes put on a top-notch program.

Our gallery highlights this year’s eight winners announced at SITE’s Global Conference, happening this week in Vancouver, with a link to a video of each program.