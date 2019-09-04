Skip navigation
Menu
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Incentive Meetings & Merchandise>Incentive Meeting Planning

Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role

The industry veteran will take on a newly created role at the DMC alliance.

Hosts Global, the alliance of destination marketing organizations, has hired industry veteran Kurt Paben to fill a newly created role: president of global sales. When he begins the job on September 9, Paben will join the company’s senior leadership team alongside Jennifer Patino, DMCP, CEO, and Marty MacKay, president, Global Alliance.

Paben’s resume includes positions as president Americas at Aimia, senior vice president at Carlson Marketing, and two terms as president of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Foundation.  In the new position, he’ll be based primarily out of HostsChicago office, with responsibility for driving sales through both its global alliance of DMCs and its Hosts-owned offices, and ensuring consistent service worldwide.

“My decision to join Hosts was based on personal passion, the company’s tremendous reputation, and growth potential. And, most importantly the cultural fit,” Paben said.  “We’re aligned in our core beliefs that taking care of people and having fun along the journey equates to good business for all.”

Patino calls Paben “a tremendous asset for our customers and our company,” noting that his understanding of “clients’ unique needs will bolster our services and enable scalability across the enterprise.” 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GrandLucayanResort.png
Hurricane Dorian Affects Bahamas Unevenly
Sep 03, 2019
IRF_Hawaii.jpg
Reputational Risks? The IRF Rebuts Schwab’s Logic for Cutting Incentive Travel
Aug 13, 2019
876886576.jpg
How Is the Incentive Industry Changing? Contribute Your View
Jul 18, 2019
acquisition.jpg
Major Incentive Travel Company Bought by InComm
Jul 08, 2019