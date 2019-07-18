How Is the Incentive Industry Changing? Contribute Your View

The second annual Incentive Travel Industry Index survey is underway, and the three organizations partnering on this effort to better understand trends in the incentive travel market want your help.

A joint initiative of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals, and the Incentive Research Foundation, the trends study asks questions that will reveal both where the industry has come from and where it’s headed in the future. The research is being conducted by Oxford Economics, and the results will be released at IMEX America in September.

The survey is open until August 6 and welcomes input from corporate end users, incentive houses, destination management companies, destination marketing organizations, and other incentive travel suppliers. It takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Take the Incentive Travel Industry Index survey here.