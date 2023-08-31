Skip navigation
Do You Know What Incentive Qualifiers Want?

Start Slideshow

What kind of incentive travel is most motivating? Where do incentive qualifiers want to go and what do they want to do when they get there?

The Incentive Research Foundation dives into these questions and many more in its 2023 Attendee Preferences for Incentive Travel survey. The results are useful for planners considering their program-design choices or the kinds of questions they want to ask their own program participants.

But before you dive into the IRF white paper and survey response data, see how well you know the mood of today’s incentive travelers by testing yourself with our six-question quiz based on the findings of the Attendee Preferences for Incentive Travel report. Good luck!

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
