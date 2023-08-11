Skip navigation
Brightspot Buys Incentive Team

Its second acquisition in just over a year will allow the Texas-based company to grow in new markets.

Irving, Texas-based Brightspot Incentives & Events continues its expansion with the early-August acquisition of Incentive Team, a Cummin, Ga.-based company that specializes in creating showroom-loyalty programs for professionals in the kitchen and bath industries.

This follows Brightspot’s acquisition of the corporate-event-management operations of Texas-based EventLink International in June 2022, which allowed it to expand its corporate meeting footprint.

Peter Goldberger, president of Incentive Team, will remain with Brightspot, serving as a part-time account executive and working on strategy related to showroom incentives.

Commenting on the integration with Incentive Team, Mike May, CEO of Brightspot, noted that the deal expands the company’s “reach into new industries and reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled incentives and channel programs to our clients. The combined expertise and experience will enable us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions that drive long-term value for our clients.”
 

