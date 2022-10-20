Annette Gregg Moves from MPI to SITE

The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence has named meetings industry veteran Annette Gregg, CMM, as its new chief executive officer, serving both SITE and the SITE Foundation.

Gregg joins SITE after three years as chief revenue officer at Meeting Professionals International. Before MPI, Gregg served as senior vice president at PRA business events, and for decades, she’s been an instructor with San Diego State University’s Meeting & Event Certificate program.



Gregg takes over the reins at SITE from Director Rebecca Wright, CIS, CITP. Wright joined the association in January 2020 as head of chapter engagement and was named interim executive director in January 2021 following Didier Scaillet’s resignation in October 2020. In remarks about the leadership change, SITE President Kevin Edmunds, CIS, CITP, vice president, meeting & incentive sales at AIC Hotel Group, paid tribute to Wright’s work filling both roles for the association.



About Gregg, Edmunds praised her “depth of her experience, the strength of her relationships, and the clarity of her vision,” which he said would serve SITE well in the rapidly evolving marketplace.



Gregg will begin her new role on November 14, in advance of SITE’s 50th anniversary year in 2023. She commented, “I’m grateful for a career that has allowed me to contribute to a variety of aspects of the business events industry, covering both the public and private sectors, corporates and associations, agencies and end users. … I have always been convinced of the transformative power of travel experiences for individuals, enterprises, communities, and society at large.”