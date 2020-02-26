Don’t Let It Get to You: Stress-Busting Tips for Planners

Is it an extra-stressful time to be a meeting planner, or is it just me? Eight ideas and resources to help you manage.

Almost nothing is more stressful than being told to relax.

Relaxing is hard for anyone when deadlines are looming and work is overwhelming, but meeting planning, already one of the top 10 most stressful jobs, is having an especially tough year so far. The additional stressors include uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and other factors such as strikes, boycotts, and Brexit.

Stress is so pervasive now that new hotel chains, like Hilton’s Tempo, are building yoga zones into hotel rooms to give guests a place to destress.

While you gear up for events season, here are some stress-busting tips and industry trends that MeetingsNet has covered recently, from places where you can smash things with a hammer to a meeting venue with guided meditations from Deepak Chopra.

You are no good to your attendees if you are stressed out, so self-care is important. Take the advice from those airline safety videos and remember to put your own oxygen (or germ) mask on before helping others with theirs.