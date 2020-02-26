Skip navigation
Menu
Career/Life/Travel>Health & Wellness

Don’t Let It Get to You: Stress-Busting Tips for Planners

butterfiles.jpg
Start Slideshow
Is it an extra-stressful time to be a meeting planner, or is it just me? Eight ideas and resources to help you manage.

Almost nothing is more stressful than being told to relax.  

Relaxing is hard for anyone when deadlines are looming and work is overwhelming, but meeting planning, already one of the top 10 most stressful jobs, is having an especially tough year so far.  The additional stressors include uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and other factors such as strikes, boycotts, and Brexit.

Stress is so pervasive now that new hotel chains, like Hilton’s Tempo, are building yoga zones into hotel rooms to give guests a place to destress.

While you gear up for events season, here are some stress-busting tips and industry trends that MeetingsNet has covered recently, from places where you can smash things with a hammer to a meeting venue with guided meditations from Deepak Chopra.

You are no good to your attendees if you are stressed out, so self-care is important. Take the advice from those airline safety videos and remember to put your own oxygen (or germ) mask on before helping others with theirs.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Airport_terminal.jpg
Airport Pet Programs Are Not Enough
Nov 18, 2019
mental_health_logos_black.jpg
Dear Meeting Planners: It’s OK to Not Be OK
Oct 09, 2019
stressrelief.jpg
Stress Management for Planners: A Guide
Aug 09, 2019
kulture_redball.jpg
Sensory-Inclusive Meetings: Attendees with Invisible Challenges
Aug 01, 2019