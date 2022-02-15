Uncertain Event Landscape Produces Interesting Partnerships

It’s said that necessity is the mother of invention. But in a year when nobody can predict how many people will attend on-site business events, one other thought also seems to be true: Partnership is the mother of conventions—and trade shows.



Case in point: March 21 to 24 will see the premiere of Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week, when five food-and-beverage industry shows operated by three different organizers— Comexposium, Emerald, and Questex—will happen at the Las Vegas Convention Center (photo here).



The shows are:



• SIAL America, a new event from Emerald and Comexposium that will be the first generalist food show supporting the $1.5 trillion food-and-beverage market in the U.S.



• Bar and Restaurant Expo operated by Questex, which drew about 40,000 attendees prior to the Covid pandemic



• World Tea Conference and Expo operated by Questex and in its 20th year



• International Artisan Bakery Expo operated by Emerald, which includes products from the organic and wellness, beverage, grocery, snack foods and sweets, and bakery categories.



• International Pizza Expo operated by Emerald and in its 38th year (photo here)



While attendance fees for each three-day event range from $100 to $195, attendees will have access to the exhibit floors of other shows that are owned by the same organizer. And, of course, all attendees’ networking opportunities will be enhanced by having so many F&B industry people moving through one building.



If the co-location of these shows is a notable success, it might spur consideration for co-locations of other conventions and trade shows run by different organizers, especially in a post-pandemic business environment that cannot be predicted.