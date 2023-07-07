Skip navigation
Menu
passports.jpg
Global Meetings

Three Months for a New Passport?

Check your passport expiration date. If you need a new one, don’t wait to apply. The U.S. State Department is overloaded with requests.

Your organization may be ready to hold international meetings and incentives again after a long pandemic lull, but some attendees will need a little extra warning before packing their bags. For U.S. citizens who have let their passports expire, wait times for new ones are off the charts.

Before the pandemic, the State Department fulfilled routine passport applications in six to eight weeks and expedited others in three weeks. Today, the wait time can be more than three months: 10 to 13 weeks for routine processing and seven to nine weeks for expedited processing.

While the long wait times have been a factor since March, the State Department recently announced that service wouldn’t improve before the end of the year. According to this CNN article, demand for passports is 30 to 40 percent higher than last year, and, as with many other organizations, the State Department has seen challenges around hiring, training, and retaining staff.

Companies and associations planning events outside the U.S. in Q1 2024 should remind attendees to have their passport applications to the State Department no later than October 1. 

Despite the surge in passport applications, the State Department has launched a new program this summer aimed at helping people apply for passports. “Special Passport Acceptance Fairs” are scheduled for many locations in California and New Jersey as well as a limited number of places in Florida, Georgia, and Connecticut. The events are for new applicants only; renewals must apply by mail.

TAGS: Global Events Planning Career/Life/Travel
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-484518547.jpg
Poll Results: Will NAACP Florida Travel Advisory Affect Meetings?
Jun 01, 2023
canadaflag-meetings.jpg
For Meetings, Canada Brings Out the Big Guns
May 11, 2023
GettyImages-1488410957.jpg
Flight Delays: “Passengers Should Not Foot the Bill,” Buttigieg Says
May 08, 2023
OutlookSurvey2.jpg
Meetings Biz Is Strong, but Comes with Planner Pain
Apr 04, 2023