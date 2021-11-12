Scenes from the Return of IMEX America

The 10th edition of IMEX America, held November 9 to 11 after a one-year pause due to the Covid pandemic, drew more than 3,300 buyers and over 2,200 exhibiting companies to the show's new home at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

In addition to the approximately 50,000 appointments made between buyers and suppliers over the three-day trade show, IMEX America included more than 200 educational sessions, a new People & Planet Village with sustainability sessions, a Tech Therapy area for personal consultations, press conferences, and a daily well-being program. Here are some images from the week's wide range of events.