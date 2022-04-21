Nominate a Changemaker!

MeetingsNet is now accepting nominations for its annual list of meeting professionals who have created a specific positive change for their organizations, their professional communities, or the meetings industry as a whole. Our 2022 Changemakers list will celebrate innovation, resourcefulness, and results. Do you know someone who stood out as a Changemaker in the past year?

HOW TO NOMINATE: Please complete the form found at the link below. It’s important to use specific and concrete examples to illustrate how your nominee is a Changemaker.

A compelling nomination will describe as vividly as possible how your nominee has contributed to positive change in meeting coordination or design, in the workplace, or in the meetings industry. The improvements that were achieved may be narrowly focused or on a broad scale, but we want to know why those changes were necessary and why they were innovative. Please don’t say only that your nominee is outstanding—prove it.

DEADLINE: Nominations are open through Friday, May 13. Winners’ profiles will run in the July/August 2022 issue of MeetingsNet as well as on MeetingsNet.com.

Questions? Please contact Sue Hatch, MeetingsNet’s content director, at [email protected]