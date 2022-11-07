Skip navigation
Global Meetings

ITA Group Inks APAC Partnership

The company’s new deal with PRM Marketing Services delivers services, intel in the Asia market.

ITA Group, which designs and delivers event-marketing experiences, incentive travel, and loyalty programs, continues to expand its footprint via a new partnership with Singapore-based PRM Marketing Services.

The alliance with PRMMS will provide West Des Moines, Iowa-based ITA Group with local program management and support, access to a network of supplier partners in the APAC region, insights for designing culturally sensitive programs, and enhancements to its program design and technology capabilities.

“The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest growing region in the world in terms of GDP,” said Kurt Hosna, ITA Group director of global strategy. “Having local expertise within the region is essential to our global expansion strategy.”

ITA Group launched ITA Group Europe in early 2021 and acquired London-based experiential-learning company NKD. Its two other subsidiaries are design and production company Hartmann Studios, acquired in mid-2018, with offices in Atlanta and San Francisco, and Boston-based market research firm Chadwick Martin Bailey, acquired in fall 2017.

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning Corporate Meetings & Events
