Hosts Global Aligns with ALHI

Hosts Global, a collection of destination management companies throughout the world, has announced a new partnership with Associated Luxury Hotels International, a global sales organization representing over 250 luxury properties and cruise lines, and now DMCs as well.

“We are a member of ALHI and are looking forward to partnering with their sales and marketing expertise to represent our exceptional DMC capabilities around the world,” said Kurt Paben, CEO of Hosts Global. “We are providing the ALHI sales team a best-in-class solution by offering ferociously creative destination management services.”

Hosts Global represents DMCs with services in 300 locations; some are owned by Hosts, some are Hosts Global members, and others are affiliates. ALHI has a GSO team of close to 80 people that represents many well-known meeting venues, from Bellagio in Las Vegas to The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs to Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of ALHI, commented on the symmetry of the two organizations in a release announcing the partnership. “We are excited to leverage the reach and strength of Hosts Global with current and new ALHI clients,” he said.

In other recent ALHI news, the company has expanded its Strategic Consulting Services division, which was launched in 2021. In addition to Executive Managing Director Lalia Rach, the division in January added Neen James, a leadership and branding expert, and Armine Terzyan, vice president of sales operations and analysis for ALHI.