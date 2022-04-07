GMID22 Lights Up the Internet

Global Meetings Industry Day is a day of camaraderie and advocacy. It’s a prime opportunity to showcase the value of meetings, conventions, trade shows, and incentive programs—and their power in bringing together people, businesses, and communities.

This year’s event, held April 7, found planners and supplies celebrating both in person and online. On Twitter, the #GMID22 hashtag promoted posts from industry players around the world. From the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Spain, and further afield, the posts documented the global impact of the meetings industry and a shared enthusiasm for resuming face-to-face events.