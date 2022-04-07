Skip navigation
Menu
Burgess2.png
Global Meetings

#GMID22 Lights Up the Internet

10 tweets that get to the heart of Global Meetings Industry Day 2022.

Global Meetings Industry Day is a day of camaraderie and advocacy. It’s a prime opportunity to showcase the value of meetings, conventions, trade shows, and incentive programs—and their power in bringing together people, businesses, and communities.

This year’s event, held April 7, found planners and supplies celebrating both in person and online. On Twitter, the #GMID22 hashtag promoted posts from industry players around the world. From the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Spain, and further afield, the posts documented the global impact of the meetings industry and a shared enthusiasm for resuming face-to-face events.

peckinpaugh.pnglondon.png

ficp.pngann.pngcvent.pngcaesars.pngoman.pngafrica.pngSA.pngmpi.png

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cvent-WP-Mar22-header.jpg
Sponsored Content
Technology Buying Guide for the New Event Landscape
Mar 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 1.46.37 PM.png
War Relief: Mixing Business and Aid
Mar 16, 2022
MWCbarcelona0322.jpg
Mobile World Congress a Bright Spot for Events Industry—for Now
Mar 04, 2022
GettyImages-1238808572.jpg
IMEX Says No to Russian State Exhibitors
Mar 01, 2022