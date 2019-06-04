Global Exhibitions Day Initiatives Spread Joy and an Economic Message

June 5th marks the fourth Global Exhibitions Day, with celebrations taking place from India, where employees of the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre will distribute food and clothing to orphanages, to Rome, Italy, where an industry gathering on collaboration and sustainability will share best practices and ideas.

The emphasis during Global Exhibitions Day this year is on adapting the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals for trade shows and expos. UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, is launching a database of best practices and case studies to share with professionals and venues to update existing standards for trade shows and expos. LINK

GED 2019 will also spread the word about the economic contributions of exhibitions. There are roughly 32,000 exhibitions each year, attracting more than 300 million attendees and more than four million exhibitors. The financial impact of the industry topped $137 billion and supported 3.2 million jobs in 2018.

Nick Dugdale-Moore of UFI enthusiastically shares his support for GED 2019 here:

Monika Fourneaux-Ceskova, marketing manager for UFI, says, “In 2018, the Global Exhibition Day activated industry professionals, inspiring advocacy events and initiatives in 85 countries and regions around the world where hundreds of direct actions took place.” Fourneaux-Ceskova suggests registering your own initiative, whether it be a philanthropic event or a project to raise the profile of exhibitions, on the GED Online Reporting Tool before June 21 to be considered for one of the five awards.

