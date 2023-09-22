FCM M&E Announces Expansion, Promotes Global Leader

FCM Meetings & Events, a division of Flight Centre Travel Group, has announced that it plans to expand operations.

The Brisbane-based company has set its sights on openings in the U.K., Europe, and Asia. It currently has offices in Australia, New Zealand, India, and North America, with its U.S. headquarters in New York City.

In addition to its expansion plans, the company is bringing all offices under a single name. Those that were operating under the CiEvents brand, which came under the Flight Centre umbrella several years ago, are now using the FCM M&E name.

Simone Seiler (at left) has been promoted from general manager of FCM M&E to global general manager to oversee the company’s plans for an increasingly global business.

“What’s particularly exciting is just how big the MICE industry is globally, and we know we have an incredible opportunity to both grow and position ourselves as the travel management company of choice for meetings, events, and event travel,” Seiler said in a statement. “We’re experiencing and anticipating a steady growth rate of demand at 12 percent year on year for in-person meetings, which means we have some exciting opportunities coming our way.”

A recent FCM M&E white paper reports that revenue from the meetings, incentives, and convention market is expected to grow globally at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2022 to 2030.