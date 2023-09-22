Skip navigation
Menu
globalexpansion.jpg
Global Meetings

FCM M&E Announces Expansion, Promotes Global Leader

Flight Centre Travel Group’s meetings division plans to plant its flag across Europe and Asia.

FCM Meetings & Events, a division of Flight Centre Travel Group, has announced that it plans to expand operations.

The Brisbane-based company has set its sights on openings in the U.K., Europe, and Asia. It currently has offices in Australia, New Zealand, India, and North America, with its U.S. headquarters in New York City.

In addition to its expansion plans, the company is bringing all offices under a single name. Those that were operating under the CiEvents brand, which came under the Flight Centre umbrella several years ago, are now using the FCM M&E name.Simone Seiler.jpg

Simone Seiler (at left) has been promoted from general manager of FCM M&E to global general manager to oversee the company’s plans for an increasingly global business.

“What’s particularly exciting is just how big the MICE industry is globally, and we know we have an incredible opportunity to both grow and position ourselves as the travel management company of choice for meetings, events, and event travel,” Seiler said in a statement. “We’re experiencing and anticipating a steady growth rate of demand at 12 percent year on year for in-person meetings, which means we have some exciting opportunities coming our way.”

A recent FCM M&E white paper reports that revenue from the meetings, incentives, and convention market is expected to grow globally at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2022 to 2030.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SEPC Group.jpg
Major Events Firm Pushes Hard on Sustainability Certification
Sep 22, 2023
Marrakesh.jpg
To Meet or Not to Meet?
Sep 15, 2023
rising-costs.jpg
The Cost of Biz Travel Is Rising—But So Is Spending
Aug 14, 2023
passports.jpg
Three Months for a New Passport?
Jul 07, 2023