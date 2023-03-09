Exhibition Industry Mega-Deal: Informa Acquires Tarsus for $940 Million

Informa PLC, one of the largest exhibition organizers in the world and parent company of MeetingsNet, has acquired Tarsus, a producer of more than 160 b-to-b shows around the globe, in a $940 million deal with Charthouse Capital Partners.



Similar to Informa, Tarsus was built with a focus on growing specialty markets with international reach, fragmented supply chains, and high levels of innovation. “There is a strong commercial, operational, and cultural fit between the two businesses, with the combination creating further reach and depth in Asia, China, the Middle East, and the Americas,” according to a March 9 statement from Informa. Like Informa, Tarsus is seeing a strong return of the b-to-b events market in 2023.



Besides Tarsus’s conference and exhibition business, Informa will also take control of three brands that serve the meeting, convention, special-event, and trade-show planning niche: media outlets BizBash and Trade Show News Network as well as Connect Meetings, a series of face-to-face events for meeting professionals. These brands will complement MeetingsNet and Catersource in Informa’s industry portfolio.



The deal is expected to be formalized by July 1, after regulatory clearance.