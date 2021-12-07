Etherio Group Acquires Meeting Expectations

The Etherio Group, a meetings services company formed in January 2021 by a merger of several brands, has announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based Meeting Expectations.

That 30-year-old company, with a full-time staff of 72, will now be called Meeting Expectations, an Etherio Company, maintaining its headquarters in Atlanta and office location in Denver.

It joins a portfolio of Etherio companies that include MeetingAdvice in Atlanta; Global Meetings & Incentives in Boca Raton, Fla.; ABC Global Services in Boca Raton; and ABC’s subsidiary CCRA International, a call-center company. While maintaining separate brands, MeetingAdvice will move into Meeting Expectations’ Atlanta offices sometime in Q1 2022.



Meeting Expectations currently provides association-management services to more than a dozen nonprofits, trade associations, and technology user groups, and has also been a leader in the corporate meeting and incentive market, consistently landing a spot on MeetingsNet’s annual CMI 25 list of top independent planning companies serving the corporate market. In 2019, the company executed 182 corporate meetings and 20 incentive travel trips, using approximately 94,000 hotel room nights for those programs. Those numbers do not include events planned for association clients.



Jalene Bermudez, (left) president and founder of Meeting Expectations, and Brian Meyer, managing partner, retain their responsibilities at the company and join the leadership team at Etherio. That team also includes Etherio CEO Eric Altschul; Steve Goodman, managing director of MeetingAdvice; and Eli Sananes, president of Global Meetings & Incentives.



“I am thrilled to entrust our next evolution of growth to the Etherio Group and come together with MeetingAdvice and life-sciences specialist GMI,” said Bermudez. “By joining forces, we will bring even more resources and enhanced buying power to our clients. Brian and I look forward to integrating the teams here in Atlanta.”