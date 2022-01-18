Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-1149466575.jpg
Global Meetings

Calling All DMCs!

Destination management company alert: Special Events is accepting submissions for its annual Top 25 DMCs list.

After taking a year off, MeetingsNet’s sister publication Special Events will once again publish its annual report on the biggest brands in the world of destination management. The submission site is open!  

The report includes company-specific information, such as the top executives, capabilities, and the number of events planned annually, as well insights on meeting and event trends to watch in the coming year.

If you’re a DMC, now’s the time to complete the Special Events survey. If you’re a meeting or event planner, watch for the results in Special Events spring 2022 issue.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GB2_9648-Edit.jpg
Sponsored Content
Bloomberg New Economy Forum Displays Singapore’s Readiness to Resume Business
Dec 20, 2021
Mulemwa IMEX America.jpeg
A Profile in Persistence
Dec 14, 2021
GettyImages-1341706603.jpg
Supply Chain Disruptions Hit Hotels Hard
Dec 10, 2021
acquisition.jpg
Etherio Group Acquires Meeting Expectations
Dec 07, 2021