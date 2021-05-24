Skip navigation
Global Events Planning

Marriott’s Hybrid-Event Learning Lab Showcases On-Site Setups

Marriott International recently kicked off a program called Hybrid-Event Learning Lab, where convention-services employees as well as meeting clients who work in a particular city gather at one meetings property to tour the revised space setups that Marriott, Renaissance, Sheraton, Westin, and other properties offer for in-person events. The tours debuted in Denver, moved on in late May to Austin, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., and will happen in other cities around the country in the coming weeks. MeetingsNet's Rob Carey attended the recent event at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and took these photos of setups for the different meeting elements featured in the tours.
