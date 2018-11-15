Hot Speakers and Cool Ideas from FICP 2018

Menu
The Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals Annual Conference in Orlando last week had more than 20 educational sessions to choose among, but while classroom learning was key, the event also served as a showcase for speakers, entertainment, and fresh ideas. There were five speakers, fun acts, a multi-part CSR activity, and some new meeting design ideas, including the Meeting Zone, where buyers and suppliers could get together for scheduled or impromptu meetings. Here’s a gallery of highlights, including scenes of hair-raising juggling act that might put your risk management team on edge.

