What’s on the Menu for 2022?

As we move out of the pandemic, the future looks, well, tasty. The folks at MeetingsNet’s sister publication, Catersource, have pulled together the food-and-beverage trends that chefs are talking about for 2022, from global food fusions to yuzu vinagarette.

For meeting professionals who are ready to try something new (bao buns, carrot hot dogs, and hibiscus coolers, anyone?), this year’s F&B trends can play an important role in making your meeting memorable as we return to face-to-face experiences.