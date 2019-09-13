Tactics to Make Your AV Experience Better, Cheaper, and Easier

Last week, every one of the 70 seats in the inflatable seminar space on IMEX America’s show floor was occupied to hear Scott Frankel, president of Animatic Media, offer his advice on how meeting planners should handle the negotiation and execution of AV for their events.

Early on, the 25-year veteran said this: “Some of you meeting planners are too nice when you’re handed those AV contracts from exclusive in-house providers—you just sign them!” Instead, he recommended that planners “ask for every related document ahead of signing the provider’s standard contract and get prices for electrical fees and everything else because most elements are negotiable.”

He cited items such as liaison fees, patch fees, and storage fees as opportunities for planners to ask, “Why am I paying this? What do I get for it?” And regardless of the answer, Frankel said that “you can play hardball and ask to have those greatly reduced. Make a counteroffer for each one.” Also, asking for extra set-up time before an event at no charge is something many venues will agree to if a planner is firm about it.

As for the personnel required on site to keep all production elements running smoothly, he suggested that larger meetings employ what’s called an A2—an assistant to the audio engineer. The reason: The engineer cannot leave the sound board to fix any problems that happen during a general session, and the A2 can also run to nearby breakouts that need technical assistance. What’s more, Frankel sets a ratio of one “floater” for every three breakout rooms. “Don’t push that ratio, or it will take too long for the floaters to get to a breakout session and fix a glitch.”

Frankel noted that strategic collaboration with the AV provider ahead of an event can bring about a better experience for attendees while minimizing costs for the host. Here are his related tips: