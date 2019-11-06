A New Breed of Meeting Professional: The Event Technologist

Most meeting planners didn’t get into the job for the joys of data analytics. But, as many will tell you, technology has become critical to success. From registration software, event apps, and marketing automation tools to live streaming, data security, and social media, planners need to know their way around applications and the Internet. However, a new survey by U.K.-based Eventsforce reveals a technology skills gap in the meeting planning profession.

In a survey of 145 planners in the U.S. and the U.K., only 48 percent of respondents consider themselves “tech savvy,” and 75 percent “struggle to keep up with new event tech trends and offerings.” View the gallery of Eventsforce charts for more results from the October survey, looking at the importance of event tech for event planners and the challenges they face with it.