Skip navigation
Menu
Event Tech

A New Breed of Meeting Professional: The Event Technologist

Sue Infographic.v13.jpg
Start Slideshow
In a new survey, more than half of the respondents see a role emerging for meeting pros exclusively focused on technology.

Most meeting planners didn’t get into the job for the joys of data analytics. But, as many will tell you, technology has become critical to success. From registration software, event apps, and marketing automation tools to live streaming, data security, and social media, planners need to know their way around applications and the Internet. However, a new survey by U.K.-based Eventsforce reveals a technology skills gap in the meeting planning profession.

In a survey of 145 planners in the U.S. and the U.K., only 48 percent of respondents consider themselves “tech savvy,” and 75 percent “struggle to keep up with new event tech trends and offerings.” View the gallery of Eventsforce charts for more results from the October survey, looking at the importance of event tech for event planners and the challenges they face with it.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Career/Life/Travel Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
free_wifi.jpg
12 Questions to Ask to Get the Wi-Fi You Want
Oct 23, 2019
Kevin Iwamoto 2016 cover shot3.jpg
Alexa… Tell Me, What Is Kevin Iwamoto Up To?
Oct 21, 2019
augmentedreality.jpeg
VR versus AR: Which is Right for Meetings and Exhibitions?
Oct 15, 2019
Convene Hidden 1.jpg
Sponsored Content
The Hidden Elements of a Great Event Venue
Oct 01, 2019