Skip navigation
Menu
Goat2MeetingOrig3.png
Event Tech

Comic Relief for Your Next Videoconference

A farm animal can join your online meeting, perhaps even offering its unique viewpoint on your pressing business issues.

A California animal sanctuary has created a service that brings some levity, and possibly improved engagement, to your online video meetings. In late March, Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., launched its “Goat 2 Meeting” program that’s actually far more diverse than the name implies. Companies hosting a meeting on Zoom or several other video-meeting platforms can bring in a goat, llama, cow, sheep, pig, or turkey as a participant for between 10 and 25 minutes. The cost: Between $100 and $250.

According to an article on CNN.com, the appearance acts not just as a laughter break but also as a brief primer on the negative impacts of industrial farming. Demand has been so brisk that Sweet Farm is enlisting other animal sanctuaries to help fulfill the appearances.

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2020-04-20 at 2.40.42 PM.png
IMEX Group Unveils Plans for PlanetIMEX
Apr 20, 2020
PodcastStudio0420MM.jpg
With Dinner Meetings Out, Can Podcasts Move In?
Apr 16, 2020
coronavirus-leadership.jpg
Coronavirus Creates a Leadership Moment for Planners
Apr 03, 2020
lastsupperzoom-top2.jpg
7 Tips for Videoconferencing Like a Pro
Apr 01, 2020