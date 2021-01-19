Your Expanding Bookshelf: New Virtual-Meeting Volumes

Producing Virtual Training, Meetings, and Webinars: Master the Technology to Engage Participants (Association for Talent Development, December 29, 2020) Author Kassy LaBorie was ahead of the curve with her 2015 book Interact and Engage! 50+ Activities for Virtual Training, Meetings, and Webinars, and she’s following up that volume with a book focused on the role of the producer in supporting an engaging virtual event.

Virtual Facilitation: Create More Engagement and Impact (Wiley, January 11, 2021) This 214-page book dives into the role of the facilitator in virtual meetings and events, providing case studies and practical tips for creating effective collaborations.

Virtual Event Strategy for Dummies (Wiley, January 18, 2021) Event-technology company Cvent has partnered with Wiley to create its fourth “For Dummies” e-manual on meetings-industry topics. This time the focus is on practical tips for marketers and meeting planners who want to develop effective virtual-event strategies and design engaging virtual experiences. The e-book is available here.

Rituals for Virtual Meetings: Creative Ways to Engage People and Strengthen Relationships (Wiley, January 27, 2021) The authors, Glenn Fajardo and Kursat Ozenc, follow up their 2019 book, Rituals for Work, with ideas to help teams, customers, and clients build connections and a shared culture when working remotely.