But Were They Engaged?

After a year of uncertainty, one thing is assured: Virtual meetings and events are here to stay in some capacity. Creating a virtual component to a meeting or event allows you to reach more of your audience across the globe, which is especially important when budgets tighten and travel funds shrink. With hybrid meetings and events coming to the fore, data collection must do so as well.

You can measure hybrid meetings and events the right way by asking these questions before, during, and after your event:

Before: How Comfortable Is Your Audience?

How many times have you polled your audience before a live event? Likely never! But as we grapple with the question of whether to go back to in-person events or shift to hybrid models, pre-event research is critical. Poll your attendees to determine how they feel about travel and being in a meeting space with others. This can help determine the best event design and, if warranted, justify hybrid meeting and event plans to management.