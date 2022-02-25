Skip navigation
The Ultimate Hybrid Master Class

Join the masters of event planning and technology as they walk through the intricacies of hybrid events in a 6-series educational event. Register for free!

 

Sponsored by MeetingPlay + Aventri

MeetingPlay + Aventri provide the industry’s most complete, full-service event software for meetings and events of all types and sizes. With our market-leading service and innovation, we’ll help you delight your audience by capturing all of what makes your meetings and events so special. Solving your unique meeting and event challenges while creating an elevated, frictionless experience for everyone is our passion. We back it all with robust data that gives you deep insights into your audience and helps you demonstrate the value of your meetings and events to stakeholders. 

Product benefits:
MeetingPlay + Aventri is your one software powerhouse, dedicated to helping you host unique, successful events that delight your audience and grow your business.

  • Best-in-Class Virtual / Hybrid Event Platform
  • Expanded Onsite Services 
  • Enhanced Post-Event Features

 

21141-MPL-AVE-700x150-1.jpg

TAGS: Sponsored Content Global Events Planning
