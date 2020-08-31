So Much for Kicking the Tires

A virtual auto show saves manufacturers the cost of shipping vehicles to events around the world, and may be the only safe marketing event option during the pandemic. But for attendees, it’s got to be hard to match the excitement of climbing into the driver’s seat of a dream machine.

This article in Forbes takes you inside YesAuto’s month-long U.K. virtual car show, which opened last weekend. Learn about the benefits and shortcomings of the virtual booths and how attendees are experiencing the cars from 19 participating manufacturers, from Mini to Maserati.