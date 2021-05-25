Should I Stay or Should I Go?

How do you determine if a meeting should be in-person or virtual? While the decision-making process and priorities will vary from organization to organization, a good place to start for any trip or event is with the Evaluator tool from the Travel and Meeting Society.

The quick, free browser-based resource has approximately 15 questions to help frame your thinking as an individual traveler or as a planner. It asks risk-management questions in six general areas—allowability, desirability, advisability, practicality, affordability, and sustainability—using branching logic to steer the user to questions around their situation: vaccinated versus unvaccinated, internal versus external meeting, etc.

It’s especially useful for pointing out when you don’t have all the data needed to make an informed decision. For example, if you aren’t sure of some basics—a destination’s Covid-testing or quarantine rules, your company’s policies for travel to the destination, or the ROI of the event—expect to be told to go back to the drawing board.

The tool, launched in April, was developed by the TAMS technology committee in coordination with quiz designer Interact, and sponsored by Areka Consulting.