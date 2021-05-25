Skip navigation
Menu
decision-tree.jpg
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Travel and Meeting Society’s Evaluator tool is a good starting point for assessing if an in-person or a virtual meeting makes more sense.

How do you determine if a meeting should be in-person or virtual? While the decision-making process and priorities will vary from organization to organization, a good place to start for any trip or event is with the Evaluator tool from the Travel and Meeting Society.

The quick, free browser-based resource has approximately 15 questions to help frame your thinking as an individual traveler or as a planner. It asks risk-management questions in six general areas—allowability, desirability, advisability, practicality, affordability, and sustainability—using branching logic to steer the user to questions around their situation: vaccinated versus unvaccinated, internal versus external meeting, etc.

It’s especially useful for pointing out when you don’t have all the data needed to make an informed decision. For example, if you aren’t sure of some basics—a destination’s Covid-testing or quarantine rules, your company’s policies for travel to the destination, or the ROI of the event—expect to be told to go back to the drawing board.

The tool, launched in April, was developed by the TAMS technology committee in coordination with quiz designer Interact, and sponsored by Areka Consulting.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
ZoomNewPlatform0521a.jpg
Coming Soon: A New Zoom Platform for Complex Events
May 21, 2021
marketing-events-virtual.jpg
The Marketer’s Perspective on Virtual Meetings
May 17, 2021
virtual-event-tools.jpg
Keeping Up with Virtual Tech Tools
May 17, 2021
SMM-virtual.jpg
Does Your SMM Team Have a Handle on Digital?
May 14, 2021