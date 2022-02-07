Skip navigation
Menu
VRheadset.jpg
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

As In-Person Events Stay on Hold, Tech Races On

Want to keep an eye on the next wave of online-meeting innovation? You’ll probably need a headset to do it.

Between following the pandemic numbers to see if in-person events can start up again and bracing for inflation-induced sticker shock whenever they do, meeting planners have enough to worry about that they might not be following the emerging concept of “the metaverse” and its potential effect on business events.

For starters, what exactly is the metaverse? It’s a technology featuring three-dimensional collaborative formats that make it seem like you are in a different physical space than where you actually are. In short, it’s the headset-based virtual reality we all know about but with enhanced abilities to engage with fellow participants.

In this article from Forbes.com, a CEO from a virtual-event platform provider details the upside and downside to hosting business events in the metaverse. One key thought: Even as the technology gets better with each passing month, he says, “I’ll admit it: Not all events are created equal. There is a certain magic inherent in in-person events that is challenging to replicate online.”

However, “the metaverse may prove to be the solution. Once fully realized, it could deliver a highly interactive experience where people can move freely and participate in two-way dialogues without needing to leave their homes.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TrendSpotting0222.jpg
A Panoramic View of Associations’ Virtual-Event Experiences
Feb 03, 2022
zoom_expo.png
Zoom Adds DIY Digital Expo to its Events Platform
Jan 31, 2022
VirtualMtgBored012.jpg
With Real-Time Hybrid Events, Are All Attendees Equal?
Jan 28, 2022
GettyImages-160482331.jpg
Event Tech: January News Updates
Jan 25, 2022