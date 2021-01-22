North America-Focused Event-Tech Show to Debut in June

Event Tech Live, traditionally an in-person show held in London each November, was converted to a fully virtual experience that featured about 100 educational sessions plus 70 tech-product demos. In late January, 10 weeks after the event concluded, show management announced the launch of another version of the show aimed at the needs of event planners in North America.



On June 8-9, ETL USA & Canada will take place as a virtual event and have roughly as many educational sessions and product demos as the original ETL, copying a format focused on solutions that can help event organizers host events through the pandemic and after. Show management noted that “many ETL exhibitors and sponsors are in the process of expanding their businesses across the world as the Covid-19 pandemic boosts demand for their services.”



“The impact event tech has in shaping our event experiences changes by the minute,” comments Dahlia El Gazzar, DES, head of event-marketing firm Dahlia+Agency who advised show management on the North American event. “ETL USA & Canada will be a hub for peer sharing of new solutions, ideas, and case studies.” Adam Parry, Event Tech Live’s co-founder, adds that “there’s been an expressed desire from both North American-based attendees and our worldwide exhibitor base for us to replicate the formula of ETL overseas. We can’t go there physically, but the experience of planning and executing the first virtual ETL over five days in November provided attendees and exhibitors what we thought it would, while teaching us a whole lot" on how to do it.



Aimed at expo organizers, event agencies, and corporate and association meeting planners, ETL USA & Canada will broadcast live sessions from the U.K from two stages, and use a third stage to produce event highlights, interviews, and tech trials. June event’s daily schedule will be on Central Standard Time in the U.S. There is no fee for planners to attend.



In November, ETL 2021 is set to return to the Old Truman Brewery, a meeting venue in London, as a hybrid conference and exhibition for planners in the U.K. and Europe. Of course, the hybrid format could be altered depending on how the pandemic plays out.