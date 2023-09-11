Meeting-Trend Watcher Transitions to Wearable Event Tech

Bizzabo, maker of an event-management platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, purchased smart-badge firm Klik Experiential in November 2022 to improve attendee-data capabilities for its platform clients. Now, Klik Experiential has a new leader: Will Curran, founder of event-management company Endless Events as well as the #eventprofs online community for b-to-b meeting professionals.



Curran joins the company following the late July launch of The Edge SmartBadge, a new version of Klik’s badge designed to be more easily refurbished for repeat use and to offer better branding opportunities in addition to collecting data on engagement and networking activity.



Another recent Klik development—one that Curran says made an impact on his decision to come to the firm—is the improved compatibility of Klik’s products. Specifically, the Klik a la Carte system that connects the firm’s smart badges, exhibit app, and analytics dashboard is now compatible with all event-registration systems.



Curran says he plans to be on site for some upcoming Bizzabo client events, such as Hubspot’s INBOUND marketing and sales conference in September with 10,000 attendees, as well as at meetings-industry conferences, including the IMEX America show in Las Vegas in mid-October.



Alon Alroy, Bizzabo’s co-founder and chief marketing officer, said in a press release that “Will has produced innovative, community-centric events for over a decade, working with brands such as Amazon, Google, Anheuser-Busch, Warner Brothers, Louis Vuitton, and Uber. His rich experience in events and community-building makes him the ideal person to lead Klik as we continue to innovate the in-person event-tech space.”