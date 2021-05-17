Keeping Up with Virtual Tech Tools

Virtual meetings technology is a fast-moving target. Here are the lastest developments from eight industry suppliers.

• Cisco is adding to its meeting technology with the mid-May announcement that it will acquire Indianapolis-based Socio Labs Inc., developers of the Socio event-management solution. Integrated with Webex, Cisco’s video-meeting platform, and Slido, the Q&A and polling technology that the company acquired in December, Cisco will offer a more end-to-end portfolio of hybrid-meeting tools

• At the end of April, ON24 announced a new breakout-room functionality for its webcasting platform. Audiences will be able to move between breakout rooms and live or simulive events, with data captured on who joined and how long they engaged. ON24 Breakouts is available now for early adopters and will be available for all ON24 digital events this summer.