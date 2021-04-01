The Inception Company to Open Second Pando Studio

The Inception Company is opening a new studio for its virtual meeting platform, Pando. The platform is unusual in that it incorporates an in-studio moderator who interacts with participants via a 40-foot-wide video wall.

The first studio launched in 2018 in Fairfield, N.J., where the company is located, while the new facility will open in Ambler, Pa., at the beginning of May (rendering below). The company has several other studios in the pipeline, according to Mindi Guiliano, Pando’s head of account services, with the next one opening near Boston, Ma.

Guiliano noted that the company also hopes to license its video-wall technology platform. “We are working on a SaaS model, whereby we can install our Pando technology as a permanent item in any location.”

Inception hosted about 150 meetings on the Pando platform in 2020 in addition to providing organizations with video production and broadcast services. Pando supports up to 60 participants who appear on the video wall remotely and as many as 5,000 off-wall participants. Attendees can be rotated to appear on the wall over the course of a meeting.

The company, known as Inception Digital for its first 15 years, changed its name in 2019 to The Inception Company. It’s fast-paced growth between 2016 to 2019 landed it on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. At number 4,665 on the list, it registered 66-percent revenue growth when comparing 2016 to 2019.

