Got Problems? 5 Promising Meetings-Tech Solutions

The finalists for IBTM World Virtual’s 2020 TechWatch Live award have been announced and, for the most part, they’re companies with solutions to pressing pandemic and virtual-meeting challenges.

IBTM World Virtual runs December 8-10 and the five companies that have made the cut will be showcased on the second day of the show, with the winner earning an interview on IBTM TV on the final day.

This year’s finalists are:

• Pubsphere Exhibits, which is developing a wearable device that inform attendees nearby to respect and maintain physical distancing

• Troop, a tool which uses big-data analysis to compare different event locations based on travel restrictions and Covid-19 rates, as well as other risk and business factors

• ConsenseIQ, an online-polling tool that allows attendees to explore problems and challenges between groups

• CLIPr, a video-viewing platform for the events industry that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to create searchable recaps of your meeting recordings.

• Socio, an event management platform for virtual, hybrid and in-person events



“This year was different when it came to the TechWatch entries,” said Dahlia El Gazzar, a tech evangelist and chief collaborator for IBTM World TechWatch Live 2020. “We were looking for solutions to help the MICE industry and event professionals create more engaging communities and events in the next decade, not only in 2021. Event pros need to look at technology differently and see how it can help them become more resilient no matter what comes their way next, and continue to deliver to all stakeholders.”



Finalists were selected based on their products’ innovation, business model, and value to the meetings and events industry, among other factors. A panel of 19 judges selected the finalists.