Freeman and AIM Add Services to Engage with Attendees

News from Freeman and AIM Group underlines the growing emphasis on technology solutions for attendee communications.

Dallas-based Freeman announced a new partnership with Draper, Utah-based 42Chat in late September that will bring web and SMS A.I. chatbots to Freeman’s trade show and conference customers. The conversational chatbots will answer a wide range of attendee questions related to registration, exhibits, and the agenda, before, during, and after an event.

“We’re seeing a generational shift in show attendees with a younger audience,” said Paul Flecher, executive vice president, audiovisual & event technology operations at Freeman. “As their needs evolve, this partnership allows our customers to meet these new attendees where they are and be able to answer questions 24/7 on-the-go.” Flecher said the solution is scalable, privacy compliant, accurate, and easy to deploy.



Video content is another trending communications channel in the events industry. In mid-September, Milan, Italy-based AIM Group International launched a new business unit as part of AIM Communication that’s dedicated to video production for event promotion and audience engagement.



“AIM Studios was created to respond to our clients' and stakeholders' need for engaging and entertaining video campaigns that communicate a strategic message effectively to their target audiences,” explains Gianluca Scavo, CEO of AIM Communication. In addition to conferences and trade shows, the video studio expects to create work for advertising, documentaries, destination marketing organizations, and more.