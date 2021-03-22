Skip navigation
Menu
EventTechDirectory1.jpg
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Directory of Virtual-Event Tech Providers to Launch in April

Listings will feature descriptions and video demos for as many as 300 technology products related to virtual events.

The first week of April, EventMind, a U.K.-based virtual meeting consultancy, plans to debut Dashboard: The Directory, an online catalog of virtual-event platforms as well as individual applications that can be used within virtual-event platforms. 

Free to planners, the directory allows users to compare products via function (i.e., broadcasting platforms, social-media apps, gamification apps, etc.) based on keyword search. Tech vendors provide their own product descriptions and demo videos. 

A live one-hour tutorial and Q&A about the directory will take place on EventMind’s Facebook page on Thursday, April 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Alternatively, the company has a brief video posted here on how to use the search and compare functions of the directory.

EventMind’s Founder and Director Ashanti Bentil-Dhue was also a co-founder in 2020 of Black in Events, which is creating visibility and community for Blacks in the events industry.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CommonPassVaccineImage1.jpg
Momentum Building for Health Passports
Mar 18, 2021
Foust for Sue.jpg
Two Minutes with Mike Foust
Mar 15, 2021
virtual-platform-RFP.jpg
7 Steps to a Great Virtual-Conference RFP
Mar 05, 2021
Story 6.png
Hybrid Design: A Global Hub and Spoke
Mar 04, 2021