Directory of Virtual-Event Tech Providers to Launch in April

The first week of April, EventMind, a U.K.-based virtual meeting consultancy, plans to debut Dashboard: The Directory, an online catalog of virtual-event platforms as well as individual applications that can be used within virtual-event platforms.



Free to planners, the directory allows users to compare products via function (i.e., broadcasting platforms, social-media apps, gamification apps, etc.) based on keyword search. Tech vendors provide their own product descriptions and demo videos.



A live one-hour tutorial and Q&A about the directory will take place on EventMind’s Facebook page on Thursday, April 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Alternatively, the company has a brief video posted here on how to use the search and compare functions of the directory.



EventMind’s Founder and Director Ashanti Bentil-Dhue was also a co-founder in 2020 of Black in Events, which is creating visibility and community for Blacks in the events industry.