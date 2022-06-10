Skip navigation
tech acquisition.jpg
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Custom Registration Technology Expands MPAV’s Product Suite

Recently-merged MeetingPlay + Aventri has brought a big-name registration company into the fold.

MeetingPlay + Aventri has made its next move: The event-technology company announced the acquisition of Eventcore, a Seattle-based company that provides customized event-registration tools.

“Now, more than ever, event professionals need tailored event solutions,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of MPAV. “Event planners have outgrown off-the-shelf tools and are looking to partner with an organization that understands their need to provide branded, unique, innovative events.”

Eventcore’s strength is in handling complex registration needs. It provided the registration system for the all-digital CES 2021, which the Consumer Technology Association says drew 80,000 attendees, and also counts large organizations such as Microsoft among its clients. The company is also privacy focused: Last summer, it received its ISO 27001 certification, which takes a range of security concerns into consideration, from firewalls and encryption to incident management and employee-background checks.

The Eventcore acquisition follows the January merger of event-management technology company Aventri and virtual-event platform MeetingPlay. Six months prior to the merger, private-equity firm Sunstone Partners made a $75 million investment in MeetingPlay.

In April, the merged company rolled out a new platform called ExpoPro for managing exhibitors and sponsors at large shows. Phase one of the platform automates communication, tasks, content collection, and approvals to keep planners and exhibitors on track for upcoming events.

 

