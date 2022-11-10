Skip navigation
Menu
BadgeConnection_PhotoCredit_Bizzabo.png
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Bizzabo Relaunches High-Tech Name Badge

The light-up, clickable badges, which allow contact sharing and more, are now integrated in the Bizzabo platform.

A year after its acquisition of Klik, an interactive badge system, Bizzabo relaunched the tool on November 10. The wearable devices are now integrated with the company’s event-management platform and have been updated to improve performance and to scale their manufacturing.

The upgraded SmartBadge has multiple functions. Central is the ability for attendees to exchange contact information with other attendees or exhibitors. Attendees can also use it to check into sessions and download content. Exhibitors capture lead data on their attendee interactions, and event organizers can access data on attendee behavior. This data can be visualized as heat maps that show attendees’ movement at the show, which could reveal popular locations or bottlenecks in traffic patterns. The badges also have lights that organizers can activate to signal all or groups of attendees.

The relaunched devices are aimed at large-scale, flagship events. However, Bizzabo is currently working on a version the company says will “democratize access to the wearable experience to more event types, like internal events and roadshows.”

In addition to the SmartBadge system, the Bizzabo platform has a variety of tools for managing, promoting, and producing branded events, including an e-mail marketing platform, speaker portals, a one-on-one networking platform, and mobile applications. In addition to buying Klik last year, Bizzabo acquired x.ai, which automates meeting scheduling; TeeVid, a video production suite; and Whalebone, a virtual-event engagement tool. Last November the company announced a partnership with American Express Meetings & Events, one of the country’s largest third-party planning organizations.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1324822707.jpg
2 Ideas to Pair Sustainability with Engagement
Oct 21, 2022
GettyImages-1187309139.jpg
New Name for Growing Event-Tech Company
Oct 11, 2022
vrheadset.jpg
Join a Conference in the Metaverse
Oct 09, 2022
VirtualMtg0922a.jpg
Virtual-Event Data Shows Planners Useful Trends
Sep 16, 2022