Award-Winning Event Services Provider Expands into North America

Belgium-based event management services provider fielddrive is supporting its expansion into the North American market with a new office in Philadelphia.

The company provides services for managing on-site participants at events, including registration, access control, and attendee tracking (session scanning and lead retrieval). In combination with Zenus, fielddrive earned an IBTM World Tech Watch Award in 2018 for facial recognition technology implementation at meetings. Their tool will be used by the International Broadcasting Convention annual trade show, commonly known as IBC, in September at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

Currently, fielddrive has “logistical hubs” in Phoenix and Philadelphia, but the new office marks an “operational expansion,” and Dave Bradfield has been hired as vice president of development for North America to lead the effort. Bradfield most recently served as vice president at Expo Logic (and in a similar role in the event technology division of Community Brands, which bought Expo Logic). He’ll have a team of five in Philadelphia, supporting business development, logistics, and project management.