5 Event-Tech Updates for June

• Tampa, Fla.-based eventPower, which offers cloud-based software tools for running virtual and hybrid events, as well as managing speakers, registration, matchmaking, sponsorship sales, and other elements of event planning process, has earned a key data-security designation. In mid-June, it announced receipt of the System and Organization Control (SOC 2) certification from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, indicating high standards for managing customer data

• Blackthorn, which offers an event-management platform in the Salesforce ecosystem, has announced $16 million in new debt and equity financing. The company plans to use the investment to expand its platform functionality and to bring new Salesforce-aligned apps to market. In addition to Blackthorn Events, which the company says is the highest-rated events app on the Salesforce AppExchange, Blackthorn also offers Salesforce-aligned apps for payments, messaging, and compliance



• Venue Directory, a sourcing and booking tool for meeting, incentive, and convention venues in the U.K. and Europe, was acquired by event-technology company Cvent in early June. The online directory serves a similar function as the Cvent Supplier Network, a free venue-sourcing platform where meeting professionals can find event locations that fit their criteria. Venue Directory will operate as a stand-alone business unit.



• Hopin’s video-streaming platform StreamYard, acquired in early 2021, has launched a new feature called StreamYard Greenroom. Similar to an in-person “green room,” StreamYard Greenroom is an online waiting room for speakers, distinct from the studio area of the platform. Hosts and producers can place a video call to guests in the waiting area to check their camera, lighting, and sound; run through slides; and ensure they’re comfortable before making their appearance.



• In early June, MeetingPlay + Aventri announced the acquisition of Eventcore, a Seattle-based company that provides customized event-registration tools. Eventcore has shown its strength with complex registration needs, as the provider for the all-digital CES 2021 as well as for large organizations such as Microsoft. In 2021, Eventcore received its ISO 27001 certification, an international standard for securely managing information.