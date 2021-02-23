Skip navigation
Menu
03 - Lobby Fireplace.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Wyoming’s Outdoor Mecca Gets a New Hotel

The property in Jackson offers 100 rooms just off the historic town square.

Steps from the landmark town square in Jackson, Wyo., with its four arches made from elk antlers, a new 100-room property is scheduled to open in May. The mountain town’s new Cloudveil hotel offers spaces for small groups and a convenient jumping off point for visits to nearby Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone’s south entrance about 50 miles to the north.

The property’s relaxed luxury style mixes plenty of wood and stone in the decor, including a front desk created from a 3,000-pound boulder. Group space includes the 1,722-square-foot Lupine room, divisible into two spaces, and the 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with fire pits and views of the town and nearby Snow King mountain. The terrace can accommodate up to 200 people.

Cloudveil will be marketed as part of Marriott’s Autograph collection and include a French-American bistro and raw bar, fitness room, and pool.

Jackson Hole Airport is about 10 miles from Jackson town square, with United, American, and Delta airlines making daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Charlotte, N.C.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MontageBigSky0221a1.png
New Group Property Coming to Montana’s Yellowstone Region
Feb 22, 2021
KimptonSylvan1bcopy.png
Nature-Focused Kimpton Opens in Atlanta
Feb 19, 2021
Constellation Theater - LA.jpg
Workspace Giant WeWork Wants In on the Meetings Biz
Feb 18, 2021
Daxton Hotel_Lobby Rendering 2.jpg
Luxury Daxton Hotel Soon to Launch in Detroit Suburb
Feb 16, 2021