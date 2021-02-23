Wyoming’s Outdoor Mecca Gets a New Hotel

Steps from the landmark town square in Jackson, Wyo., with its four arches made from elk antlers, a new 100-room property is scheduled to open in May. The mountain town’s new Cloudveil hotel offers spaces for small groups and a convenient jumping off point for visits to nearby Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone’s south entrance about 50 miles to the north.

The property’s relaxed luxury style mixes plenty of wood and stone in the decor, including a front desk created from a 3,000-pound boulder. Group space includes the 1,722-square-foot Lupine room, divisible into two spaces, and the 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with fire pits and views of the town and nearby Snow King mountain. The terrace can accommodate up to 200 people.

Cloudveil will be marketed as part of Marriott’s Autograph collection and include a French-American bistro and raw bar, fitness room, and pool.

Jackson Hole Airport is about 10 miles from Jackson town square, with United, American, and Delta airlines making daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Charlotte, N.C.