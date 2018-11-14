Wynn Resorts Announces New Direction for Las Vegas Project

Wynn Resorts has abandoned its plan to reimagine part of the campus as a $3 billion Paradise Park featuring a 20-acre swimming lagoon with white sand beaches and a boardwalk. Instead, the area will host a redeveloped 18-hole golf course in the area between the Wynn and Encore hotels.

The two-phase project includes a new, 400,000-square-foot convention center which is well underway and will open in late 2019 or early 2020. President and CEO Matthew Maddox told local media, "We know the convention center is going to work; it's what Wynn Las Vegas needs,” but said phase two of the project has been rethought. Instead of a Las Vegas lagoon, the Wynn will reopen the golf course after a redesign by well-known golf course architect Tom Fazio. Since closing the original golf course, also designed by Fazio, Maddox said, "Not only did we notice we lost 16,000 rounds of golf out there, 70 percent of which were cash, but we lost probably $10 million to $15 million worth of domestic casino business.”

Last week the resort opened Wynn Plaza, a high-end shopping experience featuring Cipriani and Urth Caffé restaurants and a Soul Cycle fitness center. Wynn Resorts is also considering plans for a 38-acre parcel of land on the other side of the Strip.