World’s Largest Marriott Unveils Additional Meeting Space

The Convention Center at the Orlando World Center Marriott now has 450,000 square feet of meeting space after the addition of six new breakout rooms and a private lounge, the Speakeasy, available only to groups of up to 45 attending a conference on site. The venue is home to the 105,000-square-foot Cypress Ballroom which can host events for up to 10,000 attendees and is currently the largest pillarless ballroom in the world. Last year, the facility renovated the 39,500-square-foot Crystal Ballroom and this year it has unveiled the re-imagined 49,215-square-foot Palms Ballroom with a fresh color palette, new carpets and lighting, and more flexible use of airwalls to create new layouts. More intimate spaces at the venue include the new Speakeasy, featuring low lights and music to create a relaxed atmosphere and custom cocktails for each event and the groundbreaking Harvest Terrace, which places dinner guests next to the rooftop hydroponic cube garden where chefs harvest the freshest ingredients for the hotel’s kitchen.

The hotel has 2,009 guest rooms set in a 200-acre campus which includes an 18-hole golf course, a water park, and seven dining venues. The property is located two miles from Walt Disney World Theme Parks, 17 miles from Orlando International Airport, and 10 miles from Kissimmee Gateway Airport.