Wisconsin Meetings Resort Unveils Big Refresh

On the heels of renovating its 358 guest rooms and suites in 2023, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has finished a refresh of most of its 62,000 square feet of meeting facilities as it marks its 30th anniversary.



The renovation modernized the property’s five ballrooms, each divisible, as well as four dedicated breakout rooms, a ballroom foyer, and prefunction areas. The work updated their appearance and soft goods, and equipped the spaces with new presentation and display technology plus new lighting. The largest ballroom is the Grand (in photo), at 7,680 square feet; there’s also the 6,480-square-foot Evergreen Ballroom, the 5,500-square-foot Maple Lawn Ballroom, the 3,870-square-foot Loramoor Ballroom, and the 1,900-square-foot Linwood Ballroom.



In addition, Grand Geneva has a 13,000-square-foot Forum (renovated in 2019) to host larger general sessions and exhibitions, plus a 5,500-square-foot covered outdoor pavilion that can host 600 for receptions.



In the past three years, Grand Geneva and its on-site sister resort, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, have unveiled other renovations and redesigns, including to Grand Geneva’s Lobby Lounge and Grand Café, and launched a 60-seat outdoor dining venue called The Landing.



Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee International Airport, a 60-minute drive, and 68 miles northwest of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a 75-minute drive.