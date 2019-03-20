Menu
Wild Dunes Resort is on the northern end of Isle of Palms in South Carolina.
Destination & Venue News

Wild Dunes Begins Significant Expansion on S.C. Coast

The Isle of Palms resort is adding a new hotel and more meeting space.

The 1,600-acre Wild Dunes Resort, located on a barrier island 30 minutes from Charleston, S.C., has just announced plans for a major expansion opening in early 2021.

The property, which currently has 247 rooms and suites, is adding a new 153-room hotel building for a total of 400 guest rooms. It’s also adding to its meeting venues to allow for groups of up to 650 people. The 30,000 square feet of new space will include a new 8,000-square-foot grand ballroom, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop ballroom, and a 6,000-square-foot event terrace with panoramic ocean views.

The property, known for its two ocean-view Tom Fazio golf courses, beaches, tennis and restaurants, is also improving its wellness services. It will add a new 14-treatment room spa and a fitness center, and upgrade its pools as part of the expansion project.

