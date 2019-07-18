Where Elvis Waited for Nixon: The W Washington D.C. Unveils Renovation

Thanks to a $50 million redesign in its tenth year, the W Washington D.C. has updated its bold style and technological innovation in all 326 guest rooms and 12,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel was built in 1917 and accommodated many famous people, including Elvis Presley ahead of his famous meeting with Richard Nixon, plus Marilyn Monroe, Harrison Ford, and every modern president.

Located building opposite the White House, guests entering the newly redesigned Living Room (W’s lobby) encounter a waterfall and reception desks covered in political cartoons. Other political references are found in a replica of the Capitol’s dome-ceiling fresco in the lobby bar and on artist Amit Greenberg’s guest-room pillows decorated with images of former presidents. There are three refreshed meeting studios and a prefunction space on the ground floor, which can each accommodate between 60 and 250 attendees for a presentation, and the newly added Focus boardroom which can host meetings for up to 20. The 6,831 square-foot Great Room has 4,539 square feet of prefunction space and can host up to 700 for a reception. The Great Room has a new lighting system, bar, and custom carpeting featuring a map of the city.

On the 10th floor rooftop, the 2,380-square-foot Altitude Ballroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the National Mall plus D.C. landmarks, and has direct access to POV, a rooftop bar and restaurant. A second restaurant is situated Living Room while a third, Cherry, is an open-fire kitchen overseen by local chef William Morris.

Guest room updates include modular seating which converts to additional beds, marble bathrooms, and cherry-blossom motifs. Other property amenities include a fitness center and a Bliss Spa.

W Washington D.C. opens onto the National Mall and is within easy walking distance of the Smithsonian Museums, White House, and Washington Monument. The hotel is four miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and 26 miles from Dulles International Airport.