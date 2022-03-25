Westin Rancho Mirage Debuts Renovation Plus New Event Space

In mid-March, the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa unveiled not only a $15 million property-wide renovation but also a new area of the property called The Backyard, which features weekly live music while also giving business groups a space for private events.



Set across 365 acres, the 512-room resort has 130,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including three ballrooms of 17,000, 14,000 and 5,000 square feet, all of which are divisible into at least six smaller spaces. There are 40 other dedicated breakout rooms, two patios of 15,000 and 4,000 square feet adjacent to the ballrooms, and an 8,700-square-foot event lawn.



The newest event space is a 25,000 square-foot area behind the property’s main building called The Backyard. Formerly known as Masters Plaza, the space has been redesigned to have better sight lines facing what is now a raised stage area, and also features a turf terrace and an outdoor kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a woodburning oven, outdoor smoker, and open-air BBQ. Its Moroccan design will be a centerpiece for outdoor events and live culinary demonstrations.



Other amenities on property include dining options such as Pinzimini, a signature Italian restaurant, and the new Pinz & Pints eatery and entertainment venue, offering duck-pin bowling, arcade games, and air-hockey tables. The resort’s spa is overseen by a new director who has reimagined the wellness experience, adding different treatments, in-room spa offerings, healthy restaurant-menu options, and new activities and classes that can be customized for meeting groups. There’s also an 18-hole golf course, a new basketball court, and a redesigned sand-volleyball court, 12 new pickleball courts, and a bowling alley.



The resort, set across the street from its 317-room sister property Westin Mission Hills Resort, is a 15-minute drive to Palm Springs International Airport and a 70-minute drive to Ontario International Airport in the Los Angeles suburbs.